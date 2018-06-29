Drake Confirms That He Has A Son On His New Album ‘Scorpion’

Young Money/Cash Money Records

The feud between Drake and Pusha T has quieted down now, but while it was still raging, Pusha T unearthed some hidden truths about Drake, one of the most notable being that Drake has a son he doesn’t acknowledge because the child’s mother is a porn star. Rumors of this started getting around last year, and now, Drake has publicly addressed it for the first time, on the new double album he released today, Scorpion.

He talks about his son on three songs from the album: “Emotionless,” “8 Out Of 10,” and “March 14.” On “Emotionless,” he offers an explanation for why he’s kept the kid a secret, saying he wanted to protect him from the world: “Look at the way we live / I wasn’t hidin’ my kid from the world / I was hidin’ the world from my kid / From empty souls who just wake up and looked to debate / Until you starin’ at your seed, you can never relate.”

Drake also makes a brief reference to his kid on “8 Out Of Ten”: “It’s not a matter of could I or should I / Kiss my son on the forehead then kiss your ass goodbye.” He talks most about his son, however, on “March 14,” saying that he confirmed the boy is his via a DNA test:

“Yesterday morning was crazy

I had to come to terms with the fact that it’s not a maybe

That shit is in stone, sealed and signed

She not my lover like Billie Jean but the kid is mine.”

He also makes it seem like he doesn’t have the best relationship with the boy and/or his mother:

“They said that in two weeks you’re supposed to come in town

Hopefully by the time you hear this me and your mother will have come around

Instead of always cutting each other down.”

The whole song is about the existence of Drake’s child, so read the full lyrics of “March 14” here.

Scorpion is out now via Young Money/Cash Money Records. Get it here.