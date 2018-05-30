Getty Image

The smoke is thick in hip-hop right now. After a weekend spent in speculation, confusion, and outright consternation, Pusha T responded to Drake’s “Duppy Freestyle” live on Hot 97, courtesy of Funkmaster Flex and “The Story Of O.J.” instrumental. While Flex dropped bombs, Pusha spat venom towards his rival, with accusatory rhymes indicting Drake’s supposed unwillingness to claim an illegitimate child, among other things.

“How dare you put Ye in my verses / I want all the curses,” Pusha snarls, referencing Drake’s snide dismissal of Pusha’s ghostwriting claims. Push drops all pretexts early, stating that it’s not about ghostwriting or drug dealing. He rebukes Drake’s newfound anger and Birdman’s business practices, ridicules Drake’s penchant for walking away from relationships, and claims that Drake grew up insecure about his mixed race heritage.

Please stop referring to this picture as “artwork”…I’m not an internet baby, I don’t edit images…this is a REAL picture…these are his truths, see for yourself https://t.co/gd6vRS3HM8 pic.twitter.com/2el58HEZ8F — King Push (@PUSHA_T) May 30, 2018

Things get downright misogynistic when Pusha references Adonis Creed from the Rocky series, stating that the reason Drake won’t claim his supposed kid is because the child’s mother is a porn star. Funkmaster Flex broke in with his bombs to demean porn stars and anyone who wifes one (despite the fact that Pusha’s boss seems to be quite happy, all things considered). Push actually entered the studio himself to discuss the controversial response track.

He claims that Drake fathered the child with French video model Sophie Brussaux and refuses to allow her to bring the child to North America, playing “border patrol.” The supposed relationship has floated around the internet since last year on gossip sites like TMZ, Bossip, and Celebrity Insider, but Drake has yet to address the controversy himself, musically or otherwise.

Things are escalating quickly in this particular lyrical dispute and becoming personal. Drake hasn’t reacted as of press time, but hip-hop will be waiting with baited breath for his inevitable response. Listen to “The Story Of Adidon” below: