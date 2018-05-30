Pusha T Claims Drake’s A Deadbeat Dad In His ‘Story Of Adidon’ Diss Response

#Pusha T #Drake #Kanye West
Hip-Hop Editor
05.29.18 2 Comments

Getty Image

The smoke is thick in hip-hop right now. After a weekend spent in speculation, confusion, and outright consternation, Pusha T responded to Drake’s “Duppy Freestyle” live on Hot 97, courtesy of Funkmaster Flex and “The Story Of O.J.” instrumental. While Flex dropped bombs, Pusha spat venom towards his rival, with accusatory rhymes indicting Drake’s supposed unwillingness to claim an illegitimate child, among other things.

“How dare you put Ye in my verses / I want all the curses,” Pusha snarls, referencing Drake’s snide dismissal of Pusha’s ghostwriting claims. Push drops all pretexts early, stating that it’s not about ghostwriting or drug dealing. He rebukes Drake’s newfound anger and Birdman’s business practices, ridicules Drake’s penchant for walking away from relationships, and claims that Drake grew up insecure about his mixed race heritage.

Things get downright misogynistic when Pusha references Adonis Creed from the Rocky series, stating that the reason Drake won’t claim his supposed kid is because the child’s mother is a porn star. Funkmaster Flex broke in with his bombs to demean porn stars and anyone who wifes one (despite the fact that Pusha’s boss seems to be quite happy, all things considered). Push actually entered the studio himself to discuss the controversial response track.

He claims that Drake fathered the child with French video model Sophie Brussaux and refuses to allow her to bring the child to North America, playing “border patrol.” The supposed relationship has floated around the internet since last year on gossip sites like TMZ, Bossip, and Celebrity Insider, but Drake has yet to address the controversy himself, musically or otherwise.

Things are escalating quickly in this particular lyrical dispute and becoming personal. Drake hasn’t reacted as of press time, but hip-hop will be waiting with baited breath for his inevitable response. Listen to “The Story Of Adidon” below:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pusha T#Drake#Kanye West
TAGSDrakeduppy freestyleKanye Westpusha tstory of adidon

Listen To This

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.29.18 12 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.29.18 13 hours ago
The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

05.25.18 4 days ago 3 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

05.25.18 5 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

05.23.18 7 days ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.22.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP