Dreezy Goes Hunting For Some Cash On Her Catchy, Bass-Heavy New Single, ‘Where Them $ @’

Hip-Hop Editor
06.12.18

Dreezy continues her steady domination of the Chicago rap scene and shows off more of her lyrical versatility with her latest single, “Where Them $ @.” Featuring a skeletal, kick-heavy, bass beat, “Where Them $ @” finds Dreezy flexing her creative muscles and trying out some new flows while sticking to the catchy, singalong hooks that have made her recent singles like “Spar” and “2nd To None” club-ready bangers.

While Big Dreez blew up with the R&B-saturated singles “Body,” “Close To You,” and “Wasted” from her Interscope debut, No Hard Feelings, longtime fans will recognize the Dreezy from her more recent singles as the one who debuted with drill-influenced freestyles alongside fellow Chi-town mainstays like Lil Durk, Lil Herb (BKA G Herbo), Sasha Go Hard, and Katie Got Bandz. Her star power is pretty evident from the way she easily switches lanes, going from hard and gritty to smooth and seductive at the drop of a hat. The fact that she’s held her own on tracks featuring established trap rap vets like 2 Chainz and Gucci Mane doesn’t hurt either.

Although Dreezy hasn’t announced any plans for a follow-up to No Hard Feelings yet, her newer singles are keeping her buzz strong and building her case as one of the premiere newcomers in the rap game.

Around The Web

TAGSDreezyWhere Them $ @

Listen To This

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.12.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.11.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West And Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, And Lykke Li

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West And Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, And Lykke Li

06.08.18 4 days ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.05.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.04.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

06.01.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP