Dreezy continues her steady domination of the Chicago rap scene and shows off more of her lyrical versatility with her latest single, “Where Them $ @.” Featuring a skeletal, kick-heavy, bass beat, “Where Them $ @” finds Dreezy flexing her creative muscles and trying out some new flows while sticking to the catchy, singalong hooks that have made her recent singles like “Spar” and “2nd To None” club-ready bangers.

While Big Dreez blew up with the R&B-saturated singles “Body,” “Close To You,” and “Wasted” from her Interscope debut, No Hard Feelings, longtime fans will recognize the Dreezy from her more recent singles as the one who debuted with drill-influenced freestyles alongside fellow Chi-town mainstays like Lil Durk, Lil Herb (BKA G Herbo), Sasha Go Hard, and Katie Got Bandz. Her star power is pretty evident from the way she easily switches lanes, going from hard and gritty to smooth and seductive at the drop of a hat. The fact that she’s held her own on tracks featuring established trap rap vets like 2 Chainz and Gucci Mane doesn’t hurt either.

Although Dreezy hasn’t announced any plans for a follow-up to No Hard Feelings yet, her newer singles are keeping her buzz strong and building her case as one of the premiere newcomers in the rap game.