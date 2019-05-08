Renata Raksha

When Flying Lotus revealed the tracklist for his upcoming album Flamagra last month, it was packed full of featured artists. One of the most exciting is Anderson .Paak, and now the song on which he’s featured, “More,” has been released. Naturally, the song incorporates .Paak’s soulful R&B influence, but the track definitely has more of an alternative electronic and jazzy slant to it than .Paak’s own material.

Additionally, Flying Lotus also announced a North American tour, which will take him to major markets around the country in August in September.

Flying Lotus previously said of making the album, “This album has been a refuge for pain and trying to make the most out of that pain. Music can heal and in the wake of that tragedy it reminded me what I’m here to do. As we get older, we start to figure out what our purpose is and embrace it and I want to do good things with my work. I want it to be able to help people through tough times and inspire them to be creative.”

Listen to “More” above, and find Flying Lotus’ upcoming tour dates below.