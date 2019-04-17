Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Flying Lotus hasn’t released a new album since 2014’s You’re Dead!, but that’s about to change: He just announced that his next record is called Flamagra, and it’s coming out on May 24 via Warp.

There’s a lot going on here. The 27-track album features a ton of guests, including David Lynch, Anderson .Paak, Solange, George Clinton, Tierra Whack, Thundercat, Little Dragon, Shabazz Palaces, Toro Y Moi, Denzel Curry, and others. Additionally, there are two songs that pay tribute to Mac Miller: “Find Your Own Way Home” and “Thank U Malcolm.” Along with the announcement, Flying Lotus shared a video for the Lynch-featuring “Fire Is Coming,” a spoken word track with an eerie score.

Flying Lotus said of the song:

“I’d been working on stuff for the past five years, but it was always all over the place. I’d always had this thematic idea in mind–a lingering concept about fire, an eternal flame sitting on a hill. Some people love it, some people hate it. Some people would go on dates there and some people would burn love letters in the fire. Then I went to this party and heard David Lynch saying the words that he wound up saying on the record. And I was like, ‘That’s it, we’re just going to go in that direction.'”

He also said of the album, “This album has been a refuge for pain and trying to make the most out of that pain. Music can heal and in the wake of that tragedy it reminded me what I’m here to do. As we get older, we start to figure out what our purpose is and embrace it and I want to do good things with my work. I want it to be able to help people through tough times and inspire them to be creative.”