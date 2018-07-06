Getty Image

One of the most high-profile couples in the music world is no more. Earlier this week, pop singer Halsey revealed over social media that she and her former boyfriend, Bay Area rapper G-Eazy were calling it quits. “I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart,” she wrote in a note posted to her Instagram Story. “I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.”

There’s been no word as of yet what officially caused their split, but just days ago, G-Eazy sat down for an interview with Billboard and revealed that he and Halsey had recently been working together on some songs. “We were just in the studio the other night and we made a couple records,” He said, before going on to lavish praise on Halsey’s talent as an artist. “She’s one of the most talented people in music. I tell her this all the time like there’s only like six of you on the planet that are this good. And she’s really rare! It’s just dope. I told you how much I love collaborating but when you get to collaborate with the person you’re in love with and share this experience of making a song and performing a song.”

While their love may be a thing of the past they’ll always have the top 20 single “Him & I” to remember it by.