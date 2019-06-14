Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In 2017, Gallant’s debut album Ology was nominated for Best Urban Contemporary Album at the Grammys. It marked the culmination of the then-25-year-old’s rise from the pit of rejection to one of music’s brightest rising stars. However, following every big breakout moment comes the pressure of trying to strike gold a second time. That’s exactly what Gallant is setting out to do with his new single, “Sharpest Edges.”

The song is the singer’s first since releasing 2018’s velvety “TooGoodToBeTrue” featuring Sufjan Stevens and Rebecca Sugar. It’s also the lead single off his highly-anticipated sophomore album. “You’ve got the sharpest edges I’ve ever seen / And every time my hands get chorus, you make me bleed,” he sings on the song. It’s an uptempo pop ballad about the perils and near misses that fill not only romance but life generally.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the single, Gallant said:

“There are two sides to every coin—a bunch of caskets buried underneath every vacation home. I had problems with depression for a long time because even though you get to choose your own outlook on life, it’s hard sometimes to ignore the bad sh*t, the mistakes you made and the things you could have done better. It’s easier to admit the world is full of sharp edges—and to make a goal to have as many close calls as you can.”

Exploring this line between vulnerability and vitality is what Gallant’s work is all about, and we can probably expect a lot more moments like this when the new album arrives.

Gallant is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.