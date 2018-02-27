Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Gucci Mane is famously about his paper. The Atlanta icon will work with just about anyone who shows a glimmer of talent – and a glob of guap. YouTube channel All Urban Central captured Guwop reiterating on Instagram Live that if you have the right amount of cash, you can get a feature from him.

“Indie Artists gotta have some major paper,” Gucci succinctly said. “If an Indie artist got some major paper, I’mma give him some f*ckin’ wit’,” he repeated. “I respect the independent hustle. I came from that,” he clarified, “But you gotta come correct. Ain’t no other way around it.”

That sounds fair. From Migos to Young Thug and Rich Homie Quan, to producers Mike Will Made-It and Metro Boomin, Gucci has given his fair share of upcoming artists a shot just off the strength of believing in them. But there are also artists like V Nasty and YouTuber Jake Paul who had to give up a bag to get the human glacier to mess with them.

In the meantime, Gucci is likely enjoying newlywed life and working on his own music, trying to follow up on his Mr. Davis album. He also noted that he wanted to go fully independent himself in 2018, though he’ll still be raking in major dough with his cult following.