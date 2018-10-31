Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

You can’t tell Gucci Mane, Kodak Black, or Bruno Mars that they aren’t fly. In fact, they’re so fly, they “Wake Up In The Sky,” as stated on the silky smooth chorus to their recent collaboration, which gets an appropriately flashy video treatment today. Modeled after shows like American Bandstand and borrowing visual cues from the 1970s and ’80s-era R&B vocal groups from which Bruno draws musical inspiration, the video depicts the three entertainers as sequined-out heartthrobs, using some clever camera perspectives to offset their differences in stature.

“Wake Up In The Sky” is the third single from Gucci’s upcoming Evil Genius album and is produced by Tarentino, DY Krazy, TrePounds, and Bruno Mars. It uses a clever sample of Nat King Cole’s “Unforgettable” as its anchor, so its only right they use similar inspiration for the glitzy music video, as Cole would regularly perform in front of shimmering curtains with snazzy suits. Their tongue-in-cheek homage to the television performances of yesterday is heightened by their over-the-top jewelry and the sudden addition of a group of women to a shirtless Kodak’s verse segment.

Evil Genius was originally due to release in October, but given its already the last day of the month, it’s a sure bet that it’s been pushed back to a more convenient release date. Stay tuned.

Note: Gucci Mane, Kodak Black, and Bruno Mars are all Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.