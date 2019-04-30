Getty Image

Monday brought the shocking news of the passing of legendary filmmaker John Singleton. In 1992, at the age of just 24, Singleton became the youngest person and first African-American to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Director. The film that nabbed him the honor was, of course, his breakthrough directorial debut Boyz N the Hood. The film helped launch the acting careers of Ice Cube and future Oscar-winner Cuba Gooding Jr.

On Monday, two weeks after suffering a major stroke, Singleton was taken off life support at Los Angeles’s Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. In the wake of the sad news, many of Singleton’s former collaborators took a moment to commemorate the late icon.

I was discovered by a master filmmaker by the name of John Singleton. He not only made me a movie star but made me a filmmaker. There are no words to express how sad I am to lose my brother, friend & mentor. He loved bring the black experience to the world. ..Us at Cannes ‘90 pic.twitter.com/CaRKjZtjgB — Ice Cube (@icecube) April 29, 2019

“He not only made me a movie star but made me a filmmaker. There are no words to express how sad I am to lose my brother, friend & mentor,” Ice Cube wrote. The former gangster rapper made his big screen debut as Darrin “Doubghboy” Baker in Boyz N the Hood. The role helped open the doors to what has since become a prolific on-screen career for Cube, which has included cult classics like Friday and even family comedy’s like Are We There Yet?

“You gave me my first movie role, my first Oscar nomination and so much more,” Janet Jackson wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for all you have given to the world through your work and all you have done for Black culture, women and young filmmakers.” Jackson starred alongside the late Tupac Shakur in Singleton’s second film Poetic Justice. Her song for the film “Again” was nominated for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards.

Deeply saddened by this news… a great friend to me… he pushed me into acting and gave me my first role… always was in my corner… i cant express how much this hurts #ripjohnsingleton pic.twitter.com/TBNqJY5fSP — QTip (@QtipTheAbstract) April 29, 2019

“I can’t express how much this hurts,” the rapper Q Tip wrote.

Mourning the loss of a collaborator & True Friend John Singleton. He blazed the trail for many young film makers, always remaining true to who he was & where he came from!!! RIP Brother. Gone Way Too Soon! — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) April 29, 2019

Samuel Jackson who starred in Singleton’s 2000 remake of the blaxploitation film Shaft remembered the filmmaker as “always remaining true to who he was & where he came from!!!”

Angela Bassett, who also starred in Boyz N the Hood, dedicated a touching Instagram post to Singleton. “He gave a voice and an opportunity to many. Count me in that grateful number.”