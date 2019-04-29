Getty Image

Last week, the sad news broke that visionary Boys N The Hood filmmaker John Singleton suffered a stroke at age 51. Doctors then placed him into a medically-induced coma, after which he was removed from life support by family on Monday. NBC News now reports that Singleton, the first Black filmmaker to be nominated for a directing Oscar, passed away this afternoon, and his family confirmed circulating reports to that effect. Via the Hollywood Reporter:

“John passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family and friends. We want to thank the amazing doctors at Cedars-Sinai [Medical Center] for their expert care and kindness, and we again want to thank all of John’s fans, friends and colleagues for all of the love and support they showed him during this difficult time.”

Singleton’s talent agency, ICM Partners, issued a statement to further confirm the news. “He was a visionary filmmaker and social commentator who created a path for a new generation of filmmakers,” the statement read. “Many of whom he mentored, in a way they never saw possible.”

The visionary filmmaker lent his writing and directing talents to several formidable projects, including Poetic Justice (1993), Higher Learning (1995), Rosewood (1997), the Shaft remake (2000), and Baby Boy (2001). More recently, he directed 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003), Four Brothers (2005), and Abduction (2011). He leaves us with a trailblazing legacy that has influenced young African-American directors that include Jordan Peele, who has paid his respects on Twitter.

RIP John Singleton. So sad to hear. John was a brave artist and a true inspiration. His vision changed everything. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) April 29, 2019

(Via NBC News & Hollywood Reporter)