A couple weeks ago, Netflix shared a trailer for the upcoming second season of David Letterman’s talk show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, and revealed that Kanye West would be one of the guests on the new season. Aside from their on-stage interview, the trailer also shows a clip of West and Letterman in a very Kanye-style closet, with Letterman posing the thought-provoking question, “If Velcro had been invented first, would there be zippers?”

Now Netflix has shared a new clip from the West episode, and in it, he gets Letterman all done up in an outfit of Yeezy clothes. Letterman seemed to have some initial reservations about the outfit, but when showing it to Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, he found his confidence, saying, “I feel really good, and this is stuff that, even if I was not doing this, and if somebody could drive me to the mall, I’d buy this. I like the colors, I like the fit, I love the shoes, and so there you go.”

West also briefly reminisced about his old job while holding up clothes for Letterman to try on, saying with it smile, “It’s like when I used to work at the Gap, bro.”

Watch the clip above, and check out the full interview when it premieres on May 31.