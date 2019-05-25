Getty Image

“If velcro had been invented first, would there be zippers?”, David Letterman asks Kanye West in his Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. Kanye is the first guest on the second season of Letterman’s revealing show, and during their hour-long chat, Kanye speaks about his relationship with his parents, his politics, his bipolar diagnosis, his music, and, of course, his beef with Drake. Specifically, Kanye says he’s not allowed to speak about his beef with the Toronto rapper.

The show’s second season is not officially released until May 31st, but according to The Daily Beast, Kanye mentioned — or rather didn’t mention — Drake in the interview. “An artist which I will not mention, because I’m not allowed to mention him or any of his family members…” Kanye said in reference to the “God’s Plan” rapper. “Well, we had a little beef last year. He has this line that I love that says, ‘I told my story and made history’ — like made his story and made history. That’s what we do, we tell our story and then people relate to that story.”

Kanye then said people take their stories to heart then get disappointed when it doesn’t turn out the way they expect. “I have a friend who told me that my power is my influence,” Kanye continues. “And I said my power is my ability to not be influenced.”

Kanye and Drake’s beef culminated last year when Kanye went on an in-depth Twitter rant. The rapper posted a screenshot of a text message which said Drake had requested to sample Kanye’s 808s And Heartbreaks track “Say You Will.”

This proves shit faker than wrestling pic.twitter.com/E9wzNycJna — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

Kanye went on to make a bold statement that Drake wouldn’t have reached the same level of fame if Kanye hadn’t come first.

There would never be a drake without a Kanye west so never come out your mouth with a threat — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

Kim Kardashian also had a word in the Twitter storm, calling out Drake with the same sentiment and saying Kanye has “broken so many boundaries.”

@drake Never threaten my husband or our family. He paved the way for there to be a Drake. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 14, 2018

My husband is the most brilliant person, the most genius person that I know. He has broken so many boundaries, everything from music, stage design, fashion and culture and will continue to change the world. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 14, 2018

After his Letterman interview, it seems as though Kanye has had some time to reflect on the long-standing tension and is choosing to move on.