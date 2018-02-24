In A Shocking Twist, No One Knew Who Kendrick Lamar Was On ‘Jeopardy!’

Kendrick Lamar is inescapable. The Compton MC is one of the most prolific rappers in the game right now and it feels like every week he’s either dropping new music, collaborating with the hottest artists, soundtracking the most popular and talked about movie in the world, Black Panther, or winning Grammys. Despite the rapper’s relative omnipresence in multiple news cycles, all three contestants on Jeopardy were utterly clueless about Kendrick, crashing and burning on maybe one of the easiest music-related questions on the show in a while.
If you think we’re being harsh, you’re absolutely wrong. The clue to the “Recent R&B and Hip-Hop Hits” for $2,000 included a whopping five, easy-as-hell hints, so there is absolutely no excuse or redemption in the cards for the contestants. “Hitmaking was in his ‘DNA.’ He had ‘LOYALTY.’ He was ‘HUMBLE.’ and in ‘LOVE.’—DAMN,” said host Alex Trebek. All he got in return was complete silence and utterly bewildered faces. “That would be Kendrick Lamar,” replied Trebek with an impish grin.
The moment, which you can watch above, will be added to the growing list of tragic, music-related Jeopardy flops. The three contestants learned something valuable and will ideally meditate on this loss by seeing Black Panther in theatres. Who knows! Kendrick is quickly on his way to infiltrating the acting business, so here’s to hoping no one else loses out on such a guaranteed grab at $2,000 ever again.
Sigh. Again, because it’s something seemingly “everyone” knows… we don’t all enjoy or even pay attention to the same things. Not one of my friends (in our 40s) could have answered this. I did a quick poll: three of us thought he was a sports guy (2 said basketball, 1 said baseball), two said “something to do with the Kardashians”, and one didn’t recognize the name at all.
lol old white people
Only shocking thing is this writer who is shocked that 3 older white ppl don’t know who Kendrick Lamar is, or rather the names of his songs. Flip the script and have three older black ppl and have the question with 5 song titles from the new Chris Stapleton album. Same outcome
I’m a 40 something white guy and I don’t know who Chris Stapleton is either.
Hahaha who the fuck is Chris Stapleton?
I bet he knows that nice Ned Sherhan boy.
I have no idea who Kendrick Lamar is and I don’t recognize any of those songs. I assume the stuff in CAPS is the titles?
Stop denouncing people who don’t know the things you know; the stuff you consider “obvious”. It makes you look bad.
Tell you what, wise ass. You check the board for that round and tell me how many questions you could answer. I’ll wait. If it’s less than 50%, shut the fuck up.
“The three contestants learned something valuable”
That they’ll use……..where?
13% of the population feels that they are really more like 50% of the population and don’t understand why they aren’t represented or adored more.
All of y’all need to go to Filmdrunk and start commenting on how you’ve never heard of Matt Damon or “Iron Man” and how that’s somehow proof of something meaningful.
Yeah y’all! Go do that, y’all!
LMAO. One fucking question? I wouldn’t have a damn clue. Just a couple weeks ago not a single contestant got 1 of 5 questions correct about football (or attempted to answer). But this – this right here – is unbelievable!!! How could they not know?! Uproxx gonna Uproxx.
Wait, so one clue on Jeopardy that they didn’t get means they don’t know who that guy is? I don’t know the names of any of the songs I hear when I’m at a place that plays pop music, which I frequent. But I could probably tell you the name of the artist from the voice. Hell, I don’t know the names of 95% of the music I listen to and I’ve been listening to most of it since the 80s and 90s.
Chris Stapleton is the youngest member of a Mormon gospel group called The Stapleton Singers. Been around for years.