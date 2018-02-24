In A Shocking Twist, No One Knew Who Kendrick Lamar Was On ‘Jeopardy!’

Kendrick Lamar is inescapable. The Compton MC is one of the most prolific rappers in the game right now and it feels like every week he’s either dropping new music, collaborating with the hottest artists, soundtracking the most popular and talked about movie in the world, Black Panther, or winning Grammys. Despite the rapper’s relative omnipresence in multiple news cycles, all three contestants on Jeopardy were utterly clueless about Kendrick, crashing and burning on maybe one of the easiest music-related questions on the show in a while.

If you think we’re being harsh, you’re absolutely wrong. The clue to the “Recent R&B and Hip-Hop Hits” for $2,000 included a whopping five, easy-as-hell hints, so there is absolutely no excuse or redemption in the cards for the contestants. “Hitmaking was in his ‘DNA.’ He had ‘LOYALTY.’ He was ‘HUMBLE.’ and in ‘LOVE.’—DAMN,” said host Alex Trebek. All he got in return was complete silence and utterly bewildered faces. “That would be Kendrick Lamar,” replied Trebek with an impish grin.

The moment, which you can watch above, will be added to the growing list of tragic, music-related Jeopardy flops. The three contestants learned something valuable and will ideally meditate on this loss by seeing Black Panther in theatres. Who knows! Kendrick is quickly on his way to infiltrating the acting business, so here’s to hoping no one else loses out on such a guaranteed grab at $2,000 ever again.