Kodak Black has been fighting another new set of charges stemming from his recent arrest for grand theft and child neglect. In that case, he was also accused of two charges of possession of a weapon or ammunition by a felon and possession of marijuana over 20 grams. He now disputes those latter two charges, pleading “not guilty” to both according to Broward County’s local ABC affiliate, which also posted video of the rapper in court.

The rapper was arrested during a live Instagram broadcast depicting people using marijuana near an infant and Kodak holding a handgun — a violation of the terms of his previous probation, for which he’s been on house arrest. During the raid on his Florida home, police found 95 grams of marijuana and the handgun, which attorney, Bradford Cohen, maintains Kodak did not own, as there were many other people in the house at the time.

Meanwhile, the judge in Kodak’s case was dismissed after making some unethical comments about bias against certain defendants. This was after Kodak Black was finally indicted on the charges of sexually assaulting a minor from late 2016.

While the charges for possession of a weapon or ammunition by a delinquent, grand theft of a firearm, and child neglect were dropped by the State of Florida, Kodak will have to appear in court on May 3 for the remaining charges.