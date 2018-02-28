Kodak Black Pleads ‘Not Guilty’ To A Pair Of The Latest Charges From His Recent Arrest

02.28.18 1 week ago

=auto” width=”640″ height=”395″ frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen=””]

Kodak Black has been fighting another new set of charges stemming from his recent arrest for grand theft and child neglect. In that case, he was also accused of two charges of possession of a weapon or ammunition by a felon and possession of marijuana over 20 grams. He now disputes those latter two charges, pleading “not guilty” to both according to Broward County’s local ABC affiliate, which also posted video of the rapper in court.

The rapper was arrested during a live Instagram broadcast depicting people using marijuana near an infant and Kodak holding a handgun — a violation of the terms of his previous probation, for which he’s been on house arrest. During the raid on his Florida home, police found 95 grams of marijuana and the handgun, which attorney, Bradford Cohen, maintains Kodak did not own, as there were many other people in the house at the time.

Meanwhile, the judge in Kodak’s case was dismissed after making some unethical comments about bias against certain defendants. This was after Kodak Black was finally indicted on the charges of sexually assaulting a minor from late 2016.

While the charges for possession of a weapon or ammunition by a delinquent, grand theft of a firearm, and child neglect were dropped by the State of Florida, Kodak will have to appear in court on May 3 for the remaining charges.

Around The Web

TAGSKodak Black

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP