Lil Nas X Has Announced The Release Date For His Debut EP ‘7’

Rapper and viral superstar Lil Nas X has finally announced the release date for his debut EP. 7 will be released on June 21 via Columbia.

For those keeping score at home, June 21 is just six days away. It might seem like short notice, but Lil Nas X has been teasing a June release for a while now. In May, the rapper said on Twitter that his EP would arrive “next month.” Lil Nas X shared the EP’s tracklist on Twitter a few weeks ago. 7 will have (you guessed it) seven tracks. The only one we’ve heard so far is “Old Town Road,” so the rest of the EP should be full of exciting new stuff.

As you can see from his Twitter announcement, Lil Nas X has also shared the album art for the EP. It features a drawing of Lil Nas X riding a horse and looking out at a big, bright cityscape. Judging from the cowboy hat and horse, the country-rap sound of “Old Town Road” is probably not a one-off, and the rest of 7 will further the yeehaw agenda.

Check out the tracklist for 7 below.

01. “Old Town Road (Remix),” Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

02. “Panini”

03. “F9mily”

04. “Kick It”

05. “Rodeo”

06. “Bring U Down,” Feat. Ryan Tedder

07. “C7osure”