Lil Nas X Has Announced The Release Date For His Debut EP ‘7’

06.15.19 56 mins ago

Getty Image

Rapper and viral superstar Lil Nas X has finally announced the release date for his debut EP. 7 will be released on June 21 via Columbia.

For those keeping score at home, June 21 is just six days away. It might seem like short notice, but Lil Nas X has been teasing a June release for a while now. In May, the rapper said on Twitter that his EP would arrive “next month.” Lil Nas X shared the EP’s tracklist on Twitter a few weeks ago. 7 will have (you guessed it) seven tracks. The only one we’ve heard so far is “Old Town Road,” so the rest of the EP should be full of exciting new stuff.

As you can see from his Twitter announcement, Lil Nas X has also shared the album art for the EP. It features a drawing of Lil Nas X riding a horse and looking out at a big, bright cityscape. Judging from the cowboy hat and horse, the country-rap sound of “Old Town Road” is probably not a one-off, and the rest of 7 will further the yeehaw agenda.

Check out the tracklist for 7 below.

01. “Old Town Road (Remix),” Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
02. “Panini”
03. “F9mily”
04. “Kick It”
05. “Rodeo”
06. “Bring U Down,” Feat. Ryan Tedder
07. “C7osure”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Summer Music 2019
TAGS7Lil Nas XOld Town RoadSummer Music 2019
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.11.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.11.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.10.19 5 days ago
Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

06.04.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.04.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.03.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP