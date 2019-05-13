Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Lil Uzi Vert is one of the most unpredictable men in music. With the Philadelphia rapper, one day it may seem as if he’s retired from music forever, the next he’s dropping songs without his label’s permission on Soundcloud. One day he’ll have the dreads, the next day he won’t. One minute you’ll be in the middle of interviewing him and — as a certain Canadian music journalist learned in December — the next you’ll be chasing him through a venue parking lot.

Uzi’s volatility was on full display yet again at Rolling Loud. Nardwaur — the aforementioned music journalist whose quirky, gift-filled video interviews with musicians have made him a YouTube favorite — was trying to track down the 24-year-old after his set at Rolling Loud. As you can see in the video above, Uzi greets Nardwaur with a grin of recognition and a friendly handshake. The beginnings of a typical Nardwaur exchange commence. Nardwaur gifts Uzi an air freshener with a face on it, Uzi thanks him, “the human serviette” hands Uzi a vintage rap record, and the pair briefly talk about a deathcore band that Uzi is a fan of. But before the conversation could really gain steam, Uzi was off to the races.

Uzi ditched in the middle of the interview again. For much of the remaining two minutes of the video, we watch as Nardwaur trails Uzi’s caravan through the Hard Rock Stadium parking lot. When he finally catches up with the group, his attempts at getting one last word in with Uzi are again rebuffed by a member of the rapper’s team who repeatedly tells him, “you’re good!” Alas, there was some vindication. In the end, Uzi sticks his head out of the car and helps Nardwaur finish his signature sign off “Doot Doola Doot Doo…Doot Doo!”

