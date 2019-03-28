Getty Image

Update: Atlantic confirmed via email that the song is a leak, with no word on how or why it ended up on Uzi’s own Instagram. That didn’t stop Uzi from also updating his Instagram with a clip from what looks like a music video for the song as well. Its leak status may explain why it’s pitched up so much, which is a common practice for uploaders of unauthorized tracks to avoid automated copyright detection, but this may be one of the first times an artist has ever made use of such a system themselves.

Lil Uzi Vert has been teasing his comeback for the past few days with cryptic Instagram posts and his appearance on the Roc Nation website, which has fans so amped up for his long-awaited, long-delayed album, Eternal Atake, that a fake version of the album popped up on Apple Music under a fake account using his government name. However, it looks like his fans don’t have to wait any longer for new Uzi, as a track called “Free Uzi” popped up on a brand new Soundcloud account, then later on his Instagram page — which was cleared of all other posts as recently as this morning. Check it out below.

The Philadelphia rapper had previously been having issues with his label and management, as some sort disagreement seemed to be holding up the release of his new music so badly that he even said he quit music in January. However, after posting about Jay-Z’s Roc Nation on his Instagram, it seemed that he’d worked out a deal to get his music freed up. He later posted a video recording “Free Uzi” ad-libs to his Instagram, before finally releasing the track without warning earlier today. Whether that means Eternal Atake is finally coming out or not remains to be seen.

