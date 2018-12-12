Lil Wayne Announces The Fan-Chosen Dates For His ‘I Aint Sh*t Without You’ Tour

Getty Image

Now that Lil Wayne has officially returned to his former rap glory with the release of his long-delayed comeback album, Tha Carter V, and secured his freedom from his Cash Money deal, it looks like he’s ready to hit the road and really start raking in the bucks. Wayne hasn’t been on tour for some time, so to make things extra special, he announced a while ago that fans would be able to vote on the cities he visited on his I Ain’t Sh*t Without You tour. Now, the dates are fixed, but he’s still holding back the venue information, promising that “It’s gonna be a real intimate setting.”

The voting was open to Tidal subscribers earlier this month, with attendance limited to those as well. The tour looks like it’ll consist mainly of a short run of four cities for the time being: Houston, Atlanta, Washington, DC, and Chicago. With space being limited, subscribers will need to RSVP at the tour’s website. For fans not in those cities, Wayne’s booked quite a few festivals for the upcoming year, including this weekend’s Rolling Loud in Los Angeles. He’ll also be performing at Phoenix’s Pot Of Gold Festival next spring, after a performance at the 2019 X Games in Aspen.