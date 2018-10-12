Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Rolling Loud has announced the lineup for its 2018 LA festival and it’s an exciting mix, headlined by Cardi B, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, and Post Malone. The popular touring hip-hop festival always features big names and local stars, but its LA lineup may be the best mix yet.

Besides the aforementioned headliners, the two-day festival will include appearances from fast-rising stars like 21 Savage, Gunna, Juice WRLD, Lil Yachty, and Playboi Carti alongside established vets such as Nipsey Hussle, Ty Dolla Sign, Wiz Khalifa, and Young Thug. There are also dozens of up-and-coming stars from all over, but local fans might be most excited to catch hometown heroes like Buddy, Reason, Roddy Ricch, Shoreline Mafia, and Villain Park, while some of the Bay Area’s finest are making the drive South, including Rexx Life Raj, Saweetie, and SOB X RBE.

ROLLING LOUD LOS ANGELES 2018 LINEUP ON SALE NOWhttps://t.co/HKQS5vkrgO pic.twitter.com/FcoxJDE4Jr — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) October 12, 2018

The LA Rolling Loud festival takes over the Banc Of California Stadium and Exposition Park December 14 and 15. Tickets are on sale now at the Rolling Loud website, which also mentions that Miami 2019 dates are already in the works. It looks like the festival is going to live up to its name and keep rolling out event after event for the foreseeable future.