Lil Wayne brought along an unexpected guest to open his passionate Saturday Night Live performance of Tha Carter V standout “Can’t Be Broken”: R&B singer Halsey, who contributed a heart-wrenching rendition of the hook originally sung uncredited by Danish songwriter/producer Thomas Troelsen.

Lil Wayne is in the middle of a roaring comeback in 2018 with the release of his long-awaited return album, Tha Carter V, and his own release from his troubled contract with Cash Money head and father figure Birdman. While Wayne never really went away, his legal disputes with Birdman — along with some truly untimely bad luck, kept his latest collection of music out of reach and off the market for long enough that it started to feel like he would never be able to put it out. Fortunately, he kept touring and performing in unconventional spaces, which allowed him to buy his (and Young Money’s) freedom. The subsequent warm reception for Tha Carter V proved his fans still had his back, landing at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and giving him the best birthday gift anyone could get. His appearance on SNL tonight only solidifies his status as an enduring pop cultural icon and a top flight performer who deserved — and is making the most of — his second chance.