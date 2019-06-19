Getty Image

“Homicide” and “1-800-273-8255” rapper Logic has proven to be as astute a businessman as he has a musician and today, he blended a little of both with the announcement that he has founded a new label, BobbyBoy Records, in partnership with Def Jam Recordings to release new music from his RattPack crew.

BobbyBoy Records will be the eventual recording home for Logic’s frequent collaborators like Big Lenbo, Damian Lemar Hudson, Kajo, and John Lindahl, all of whom have appeared on at least one of his prior projects. In a press release, Logic praised Def Jam for the opportunity and looked forward to working with his artists, saying, “Def Jam has been my home for years. And now standing by them side by side as a businessman is incredible.”

“Backing for my label to support the artists I believe in is a dream come true and I am so excited to give my fans something even more in this next chapter of my life! The RattPack just got a whole lot bigger! I pray everyone will support them as you have me over the years! Juggling something of this magnitude is no easy feat, but my artists make it easy.”

The development harkens back to the golden era of Def Jam’s rap dominance when pretty much every rapper signed to the label — DMX, Ja Rule, Jay-Z, Ludacris — had their own imprint full of up-and-coming artists like Charli Baltimore, The Lox, Memphis Bleek, and Shawnna. Logic’s Instagram announcement even garnered some attention from a few of his peers; former Atlantic artist Joyner Lucas popped up in the comments to ask for a contract as well. We’ll see if Logic’s commercial success on projects like Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind and YSIV extends to his artists.