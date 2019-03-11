Getty Image

A fan-led initiative to rename a Pittsburgh park in honor of late hometown hero Mac Miller achieved a funny sort of progress recently when fans noticed that the section of Frick Park for which he named his debut album Blue Slide Park received an update in Apple and Google’s Maps apps. The landmark for the park now appears as “Mac Miller’s Blue Slide Park” on both, per the @MacMillerMemoir fan account.

While Complex notes that the update could simply be the result of both apps pulling data from Yelp, fans were understandably still excited to notice the change, especially as there hadn’t been an official announcement from Apple or Google. The park’s playground featuring the titular blue slide was used as the site of a vigil for Mac Miller after his death in 2018.

Meanwhile, fans have actually begun a petition to have the park’s playground officially renamed for Mac, a process which Pittsburgh mayor Bill Peduto acknowledged could be difficult due to “strict rules” in place regarding name changes. However, he also supported a policy amendment that could help move the process along more quickly.

Mac Miller has been memorialized in other ways recently as well; a noted street art collective created a mural in his honor in New York, while friends and collaborators like Anderson .Paak have honored his memory in their shows and even on songs.