Master P Said Nipsey Hussle Deserved More Acclaim While He Was Alive

Before Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed earlier this spring, the rapper was working on a collaboration with the legendary Master P. Following Nip’s tragic death, Master P spoke with People about his friend and collaborator, telling the magazine that Nip deserved more when he was still alive.

“Everything he got after he died, he deserved that before,” Master P told the outlet. “He could really make music. People know now. His music touches millions of people now. I had people say, ‘You know, I never listened to his music. It’s really good’. But you waited ’til he died? It makes no sense.”

Apart from his music (his last record, Victory Lap, was nominated for the 2019 Grammy for Best Rap Album), Nipsey Hussle was known for his philanthropy and dedication to community activism in his home neighborhood of Crenshaw in Los Angeles.

The song the two rappers recorded together, “Street Millionaire,” is due out July 12. It’s possibly the last thing Nip ever recorded, and the track means a lot to Master P. He said that he and Nip both wanted to create “street music with some soul and substance,” and “Street Millionaire” fits those aims.

“This was a talented brother who cared about the community and did a lot [for it],” Master P said. “This man was a star. His legacy is going to change so many lives.”