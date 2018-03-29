Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

When Mike Will Made-It and Pharrell Williams wanted to remix their Ransom 2 jam, “Aries (YuGo),” they had an ambitious idea to fill the song with verses from rappers who shared their astrological sign. Of course, with the addition of Rae Sremmurd to Big Sean and Quavo on “Aries (YuGo) Part 2,” the song bangs, so I don’t think anyone will be complaining anytime soon.

The new song was just released as Zane Lowe’s World Record, along with a video that finds the group out in the desert, driving foreign automobiles as fast as they can. It’s actually a pretty impressive arrangement, as it can be difficult to get that many rappers in place, but when it’s Mike Will making the calls, even the biggest-name rappers are sure to pick up the phone.

As Mike himself explained to Zane Lowe on his Beats 1 Radio show, “Originally, I just wanted to put on all Aries on there, because the song’s called ‘Aries’ and Pharrell’s an Aries, so I put Quavo on there, I put Big Sean on there. But Swae Lee always loved that beat so he was like, ‘Bro you gotta let me get on there.’ I can’t turn down the Swae Lee verse, and then Slim Jxmmi heard that and was like, ‘Can I hop on there?.’ And I can’t turn down no Slim Jxm verse and they both killed it. They the only two on there that’s not Aries, so we just changed the meaning for Aries and just made it like always reppin’ in everybody’s section. Just being that n—a with the bag.”

While the theme may have been a bit thrown off by the addition of the Tupelo crew, “Aries Part 2” still goes hard, and helps raise their profile for their upcoming album, Sremmlife 3, which is rumoredly going to be out in April via Mike’s Eardrummers label.