Getty Image

DJ Mustard’s new album, Perfect Ten, has arrived and it features a welcome guest spot from one of hip-hop’s late icons. LA rapper Nipsey Hussle appears on the album’s self-titled final track, on an uncharacteristically downtempo beat, speaking on the code of ethics by which he lived his life. Rather than a chorus, the song features vocal clips of Nipsey conversing about his worldview, explaining his Marathon brand, lamenting the violence espoused by hip-hop in lieu of more positive messaging, and calling his friend and collaborator YG a “genius.” It’s a poignant reminder of the brilliant mind that hip-hop lost; check it out below.

Elsewhere on Perfect Ten, Mustard delivers more of his house party-friendly, post-hyphy production as a backdrop for a number of guests, from rising Compton rapper Roddy Ricch to the established stars that populate singles “Pure Water,” “100 Bands,” and “On God.” The album also provides a huge springboard for emerging LA rapper 1TakeJay, who sets things off with the aggressive intro, and Mustard’s own 10 Summers singer Ella Mai, who duets with Ty Dolla Sign on “Surface.” At just 10 tracks, it’s a breezy, focused listen that brings the most out of its various guests and reaffirms Mustard’s status as one of hip-hop’s top hit makers.

Perfect Ten is out now via 10 Summers Records and Interscope. Get it here.