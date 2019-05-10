Getty Image

Hip-hop collaborations pop up all the time, but it’s not every day that there is as much star power on a single track as there is on “100 Bands,” the latest from Mustard. He shared the new single today, and it features a plethora of talent: 21 Savage, Meek Mill, Quavo, and YG.

As the title suggests, the song is a braggadocios banger in which the rappers involved talked about their success and what’s come as a result of it, things like money, women, luxury goods, and other trappings of wealth and fame. For instance, YG raps on his verse, “You see the red Lamborghini as I hit the corner / YG got his shit together, he a business owner / Popping tags, shopping bags, n**** I gotta brag.”

Mustard reacted to the song being featured on a Spotify billboard, writing on Instagram, “I don’t kno if I should be happy that they recognized that I’m a sex symbol and put my face up there or because 100 BANDS IS F*CKING BANGER.”

21 Savage was recently part of another high-profile collaboration: “Enzo,” which also featured Offset, DJ Snake, and Gucci Mane. Meanwhile, Meek Mill recently celebrated his birthday, and he took a minute to toast Nipsey Hussle during a birthday party.

Listen to “100 Bands” above.