Nipsey Hussle Reportedly Set His Kids Up For Life Financially

Getty Image

Nipsey Hussle was beloved in the hip-hop community, as evidenced by the outpouring of sadness expressed after he died. There were some folks who decided they wanted to give back to Hussle’s family as a token of gratitude for all the good things Hussle did during his life, the most notable among them being Reggie Bush. He set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise $100,000 for Hussle’s children and personally contributed $10,000 to it. While the thought was nice, TMZ reports that Hussle family said it’s not necessary.

Sources close to Hussle’s family told TMZ that during his life, Hussle made sure his children and family wouldn’t have to worry about money, which makes sense, considering that Hussle was known as a smart businessman. Hussle reportedly owned all his master recordings, as well as his Marathon Clothing store, and he set up multiple trust funds for his family. That said, while Hussle’s family is grateful for the financial support, the insist that it’s not needed.

Bush’s campaign has since been removed, but in the GoFundMe video, he said, “We have been empowered by Lauren London, Nipsey’s girlfriend, to put together a GoFundMe account that directly benefits Nipsey’s two kids.” Avagyan Bush added, “God got to work through a man who found his purpose on this Earth, touching so many lives.”