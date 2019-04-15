Getty Image

While the late, great LA rapper Nipsey Hussle was nearly universally beloved and celebrated after his death, it seems there was one group that didn’t have any love lost for the fallen musician. During a report on Nipsey’s memorial service and 25-mile sendoff in LA, Fox News tried to demean the late hometown hero with mocking commentary from host Laura Ingraham over Nipsey’s participation in the song “FDT” from three years ago. There was however one, glaring problem with the report: Fox News ran video of the wrong rapper, highlighting YG instead of Nipsey Hussle. Check out the video below.

Here's Laura Ingraham mocking a murder victim, just hours after he was laid to rest, because he opposed Trump 3 years ago. (Also, the man rapping in that video is YG, a person who is not Nipsey Hussle.) For shame.pic.twitter.com/02iBYdr5wo — Angela Morabito (@AngelaLMorabito) April 13, 2019

Nipsey Hussle and YG did collaborate in the latter’s 2016 song, “FDT,” ridiculing then-presidential hopeful Donald Trump. However, the commentary between Laura Ingraham and her guest Raymond Arroyo seemed to frame the hit as “recent,” as though it just came out, and didn’t even seem to notice that Nipsey Hussle wasn’t featured in any of the video or audio that ran. There wasn’t even any actual coverage of the memorial, other than the host pointing out that “1,000s lined the streets of LA” without providing any meaningful context or even footage of the gatherings.

While it’s perfectly fine for Fox News to take issue with the content of “FDT,” since it does criticize their favorite game show host-turned-politician, there isn’t much here that can be reasonably classified as “news.” Aside from the shoddy reporting, which leaves out significant context, mistakes one Black musician for another one, and doesn’t even address relevant data, such as the circumstances of Nipsey’s death or even the fact that his music recent musical release was his Grammy-nominated major label debut, it’s in pretty poor taste to mock a man who was murdered by using someone else’s lyrics while his fans and family still grieve.

Reactions have been predictably outraged, calling for Fox News to fire Ingraham for her comments, and outright berating Ingraham herself via Twitter. Given Fox’s usual modus operandi, those calls are likely to fall on deaf ears.

This is the most disrespectful thing I’ve ever seen from a news station. A man died. Children lost their father. A woman lost her spouse. A desperate community lost a prolific leader. And Laura Ingraham stands on his grave and tries to taint his legacy with lies… disgusting pic.twitter.com/bPJj6m8UDw — CAIDO (@CaidenRodgers) April 15, 2019

#LauraIngraham you are beyond disappointing as a human, I pray you don’t have children and if you do, they are given to loving foster parents at your demise, so that they may be tolerate and loving to mankind as opposed to their mother. https://t.co/ADHgiZK3wL — Itinerantbelle (@itinerantbelle) April 14, 2019

@FoxNews should really consider firing #lauraingraham . She’s the most inappropriate, inconsiderate, disgusting, and unprofessional representation of a female. One thing is to have an opinion, and another to disrespectfully talk about a murder victim. — Ferdy Mendoza (@liljuicybit) April 14, 2019

#LauraIngraham is a disgusting human being. she’s prob just mad bcuz she knows she will NEVER reach the level of homegoing our dear King Ermias Asghedom received.Also no…we don’t need your apology because those shits are disingenuous & fake you disgusting waste of human skin. — 🏁💙LONG LIVE NIP💙🏁 (@shezsoambitious) April 14, 2019

Laura FUCK YOU . And I mean that in the most disrespectful way possible. You , and your puppet do some research before you speak on Nipsey & Black artist/culture in GENERAL. You Didn’t even have the right artist, just LOUD AND WRONG. #LauraIngraham — ♛ (@Goddess_336) April 14, 2019

YOU LAUGHED AT THE FUNERAL OF A MURDERED BLACK MAN,you hypocritical, insensitive,contemptible wretch. And have your producers do some work for you—FDT wasn’t “recently released”, it came out 3 yrs ago by YG& ur SHOWING YG. But,it’s a black man rapping so… all the same to you?! — Judith Benezra (@JudithBenezra) April 14, 2019

Look, @IngrahamAngle doesn’t give us the benefit of our humanity while alive, why do you think she will show us respect in death. #NipseyHussle — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) April 14, 2019

Nipsey Hussle is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.