Getty Image

Last week, during a candlelight vigil for the late, great Nipsey Hussle, a stampede broke out, injuring several attendees, after a loud noise some people referred to as gunshots startled the crowd. Although police said they found no evidence of a shooting at the time, they have now seemingly confirmed that the sound was gunshots and are looking into the matter more seriously. According to TMZ, the LAPD has issued a search warrant for the Marathon store’s surveillance tapes for more information on what it believes was a murder attempt.

According to the warrant, two people were shot during the vigil, receiving non-lethal injuries and reporting a “loud, rapid succession of gunshots from an unknown direction.” One of the two victims was hit in the elbow, while the other was hit in the lower back. Police believe that the shots were the result of a murder attempt and are seeking the surveillance video from the Marathon store and the other businesses in the strip mall on the corner of Crenshaw and Slauson in order to ascertain what happened. The documents filed by the LAPD included a complaint that the businesses refused to turn over their tapes, writing that on other instances, Nipsey’s stores tended to delete video: “The Marathon store has been involved in numerous investigation where surveillance video has been deleted by staff/management, prior to police arrival.”