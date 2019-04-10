Getty Image

Staples Center recently confirmed that a memorial in honor of Nipsey Hussle, Nipsey Hussle’s Celebration Of Life, will be held there tomorrow (April 11). Tickets, which were free and only available to California residents, went on sale yesterday, and within an hour, they had all been claimed. Unfortunately, a lot of people who did manage to score tickets were scalpers with intent to resell and make money off them, with some listings priced as high as $500. The good news is that it looks like they won’t actually be able to flip the tickets.

TMZ reports that Craigslist has been flagging and removing ads trying to sell tickets, and eBay isn’t having any of it either, as the site prohibits the sale of free tickets. One eBay listing for four tickets sold for $400, but an eBay spokesperson told the Los Angeles Times, “This listing is prohibited under eBay’s policies and did not end up as a successful transaction. We’ve reached out to the seller to educate them regarding our policy.” If all that wasn’t enough, AXS, which handled ticket distribution, told TMZ that tickets are being distributed through their mobile app and are non-transferrable.

Fans in Los Angeles who didn’t get a ticket will still be able to see Hussle’s procession as it takes a 25-mile drive around Los Angeles after the memorial and passes by landmarks like Hussle’s Marathon Clothing store. His family reportedly said the reason for the long procession was to give fans the opportunity to pay their respects.