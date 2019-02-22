Divie Moss

Quality Control is a tastemaking label in the hip-hop community with a roster that includes Migos, Lil Yachty, City Girls, Lil Baby, and others. Since its inception in 2013, the Atlanta label has had an exclusive focus on hip-hop artists, but now the label has made some history by signing its first non-hip-hop act: Quality Control has announced that R&B musician Layton Greene is now a part of the Quality Control family.

Quality Control CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas posted a photo of Greene signing her contract and captioned it, “I’m very proud to announce that we have just signed Layton Greene, our very first R&B artist, to Quality Control Music. This girl sings from her soul and we are very excited to be working with her. Stay tuned.”

Greene emerged on the scene in 2017, after her cover of Kodak Black’s “Roll In Peace” went viral: It got over 3.5 million Soundcloud plays in its first month, and now it has over 14 million. Greene said in an interview from last year that she’s all about integrity: “I hope to bring the game some new music, some integrity. I feel like the one thing a lot of artists lack is integrity. I feel like they’re not honest with themselves. We don’t get a real sense of who they are through their music. I’m excited about my album this summer. It’s all about me and what I’ve been through; so anything you want to know, just listen to it.”