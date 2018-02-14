It’s pretty well-established by now that the rappers of yesteryear just don’t like where the genre has ended up. Despite rap’s current status as the most popular genre in the US (with its rising popularity elsewhere causing world governments to hit the panic button in response to its outsized influence on youth movements globally), pioneers like Pete Rock and old-school aficionados like Joe Budden seem to absolutely hate rappers like Lil Yachty, Lil Uzi Vert, and even Vince Staples for their irreverent attitudes toward the genre’s past and nonchalant approach to lyricism.
Now, rap pioneer Rakim (of Eric B. And Rakim, creators of classic records like “Paid In Full,” “I Ain’t No Joke,” and “Microphone Fiend“) has entered the fray. Unlike some of his social media rant-prone peers, he found a slightly more subtle way to lament the current state of rap music, penning a tweet-long verse on the @EricBandRakim Twitter Monday. Since then, he says, the tweet has “reached almost 1 million people.” He takes care to point out that he differentiates “rap” from “hip-hop” in a follow-up tweet, saying “If you don’t know the difference, you can’t make a difference.”
While he may have access to metrics that tell him otherwise, he may be overstating the impact of the tweet in question, which currently only has around 6,400 retweets and 12,000 likes, but his own impact on both the genre and the culture can’t be overstated at all. It was Rakim — along with contemporaries like Big Daddy Kane and Kool G Rap — who was credited with advancing the complexity of lyricism within rap music, filling his verses with densely-packed rhyme schemes that changed the way future rappers like Jay-Z and especially Nas would approach their craft. It makes a lot of sense that he would take issue with rap’s newfound affinity for melody and unconventional song structure over endless assonant rhyming. It’s also kind of ironic, considering one of his own biggest hits started off with “check out my melody.”
Kind of weird to credit the new school with a “newfound affinity for melody” considering how songs like “Rapper’s Delight” and later “The Message” are generally considered two of the first songs to introduce Rap to the masses. Nevermind that those respective artists were saying something with their songs, let’s just focus on the melodies; or am I missing the point here again, Aaron?
I read that more as new school artist only care about melody, and don’t give a fuck about what bullshit they mumble over it.
“rap pioneer Rakim (of Eric B. And Rakim, creators of classic records like “Paid In Full,” “I Ain’t No Joke,” and “Microphone Fiend“)” – the fact Rakim needs any sort of explanation of who he is makes me a very sad child of old school hip hop.
Don’t forget the embedded YouTube links for the uninitiated.
Props to Rakim for being eloquent in his message. For me it’s just frustrating seeing a genre built on lyrical complexity devolve into repeating a handful of words (like Gucci, lean, xan, etc) to a vibration; not a beat, they’re called vibrations these days apparently. Also, to drive home the homogeneity of modern rappers, why does everyone have “Lil” in front of their name? Lil Pump, Lil Yachty, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Xan, the list goes on and on. It’s not that hard to see why old-school rappers don’t like these so-called rappers. They’re lazy af and are incapable of writing good lyrics. Just read any lyrics from any song from the “rappers” I mentioned. It’s really not that hard to see the BS.
Oh indeed. They’ll never live up to the legacy of “I went to the hat store today and bought myself a hat, uh-ha-ha-ha”
Oh Jasus, I believe I somehow triggered the article writer. Even though he wrote a pretty balanced article, his personal inclinations are truly fleshed out with one comment. Feel free to discuss this with me mate, don’t be a drive-by commenter, you’re better than that haha.
@shampow don’t worry too much about his opinion here cause 1 that argument is basically a direct quote from childish gambino and 2 Aaron is a big Jayden Smith fan
I don’t think it’s fair to give the credit of hip hop being the most “popular” genre to this new generation of rappers when the people making hip hop the focus of ad campaigns and marketing schemes are the 30, 40, and even 50 year olds who were influenced by the old school.
It’s not the new rappers so much as the new ways people are consuming the media. These new guys don’t sell records because they don’t have to, the singles are constantly at the top of the streaming charts and pushing their brand. My issue is that we are constantly having to deal with this “popular = better” ethos that Aaron continues to push with every other article. Yes, Migos outsells Nas…what does that have to do with the quality of either, though? There’s never a discussion, it’s always “ya old heads just won’t get it”.
@DeputyDawg @keepurgardup Came here to say the same. Put another way…
“It’s pretty well-established by now that the burger lovers of yesteryear just don’t like where the burger has ended up. Despite McDonald’s current status as the most popular burger in the US.”
Any fan of a great music genre will tell you it jumped the shark, or at a minimum was watered down, once the mainstream was into it.
@DeputyDawg Yeah there’s some weird warped justification like “it’s more about the vibration than actual words” I just can’t really wrap my head around. It’s just lazy to me. Just for the record, there’s many modern rappers that truly put the work in to make fresh beats (vibrations?) and write lyrics. Blu, Oddisee or just about anyone signed to Stones Throw for that matter are pretty good examples of artistic integrity. These mumble rappers are trendy like how 80’s hair metal was trendy during that time. And it’s all about that lean, xan, gucci, whatever.
You still there Aaron? Feel free to jump in with your POV bra. Or just ya know, quote someone else again to solidify your stance on things. Gimme something to work with, I’m all ears…