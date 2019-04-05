Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Saba and Pivot Gang have been on a rampage of new music lately, lending fans the impression that they were gearing up to release their first-ever group album. True to expectations, they announced the album and its release date today, but unexpectedly took a page from Regina George on the title, telling their fellow rappers You Can’t Sit With Us. The gang provided not just the title, but also the cover, release date, and pre-order link, which is exactly how a rollout should be done. They also released a new track, “Bad Boys” featuring Smino, which you can listen to above. Check out Saba’s Twitter post with the details below.

The Apple Music link provides the 13-song tracklist, which includes previously released singles “Jason Statham” and “Studio Ground Rules,” as well as guest features from close collaborators like Femdot, Jean Deaux, Kari Faux, Mick Jenkins, Smino, and Sylvan LaCue. The cover features all six members of Pivot Gang — DaeDaePivot, Dinnerwithjohn, Frsh Waters, Joseph Chilliams, MFnMelo, Saba, and SqueakPivot — looking dapper in a poshly appointed study surrounded by books and fancy portraits. They even took care to tag the graphic designer, Ruben Rodriguez, who has also worked with CyHi The Prynce, J. Cole, and Mick Jenkins.

You Can’t Sit With Us is due April 19 via Pivot Gang’s own imprint. Pre-order it here.