Schoolboy Q’s new album, Crash Talk, is out today and includes a worthwhile addition that makes a strong argument for buying a physical copy. The album booklet contains a special dedication to two late artists who were close to Q, Mac Miller and Nipsey Hussle, wherein he thanks them for their inspiration and contributions to the musical landscape.

“A song or an interview won’t explain how much of a brutha u was…” he writes of Mac. “Love u and r last convo was all I needed. Thanks for everything.” Although he knew Mac more personally than NIpsey, both deaths affected him hard, with Mac’s death prompting a depression during the creation of his new album and Nipsey’s causing him to push the album back. Q’s dedication to Nipsey makes note of the fact that the too weren’t close, but that Nipsey embraced him as a friend, despite their hailing from rival gangs.

“Neva thought this day would come,” Q tells Nipsey. “Thanks for wat you done for this city. Us growing up on different sides of the fence neva changed the way u carried yaself wheneva we would meet. We neva called each other or texted but the respect I had for u can run a marathon. Wat you did for yo community speaks volume. You did what most of us inner city kids don’t when we get paid. U stayed! U built! And gave hope to the people when u could’ve easily left. No longer will I ignore the help this city needs. A man that was supposed to grow up hating me changed my life for the better. Even more than music and for that thank u isn’t enuff. I love u and gods neva die.”

Crash Talk is out now via TDE and Interscope. Get it here.