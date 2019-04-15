Getty Image

For the past few weeks, it’s been no secret that TDE rapper Schoolboy Q has had new music on the way. The rollout began with the release of his chaotic single “Numb Numb Juice,” then followed-up with the Travis Scott-featuring scorcher “Chopstix.” Through it all, fans still had no clue what kind of project Schoolboy would be dropping or when he’d be dropping it. That all changed today when the Los Angeles rabble rouser posted a sinister trailer to his upcoming album, announcing its title and rapidly-approaching release date. It’s called Crash Talk and fans can listen to it April 26.

The video features a new, unreleased song that features background vocals from Kendrick Lamar, as Q raps in a darkened room with a paper shopping bag over his head. There are eyeholes cut into the bag and the background flickers with strobe lights, creating an unsettling, horror movie effect, despite Schoolboy looking more like the Bombastic Bag Man than Jason Voorhees. The trailer concludes with the title and release date of the new album before fading to black. Crash Talk will be Q’s fifth studio album and his first since 2016, when he released the Blank Face LP featuring “Groovy Tony” and “That Part.”