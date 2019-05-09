Getty Image

Skepta has kept himself busy over the past few years with a handful of singles and appearance on other people’s songs, but in terms of new albums, he’s been a bit quieter. His last full length album was 2016’s Konnichiwa, which peaked at No. 2 on the charts in his native UK. Recently, though, the grime star announced his first album in three years, Ignorance Is Bliss, would be coming out this month. Now he has offered the first taste of it via his new single, “Bullet From A Gun.”

The track is driven by a bouncy instrumental, along with Skepta’s personal lyrics, which see him opening up and getting vulnerable. He raps on the track’s hook, “‘Cause like a bullet from a gun it burns / When you realize she was never your girl / It was just your turn / You got to face your demons, don’t matter how much money you earn.”

Skepta said of the song, “The internet is making everything and everyone politically correct but that takes away the artistry. ‘Ignorance Is Bliss’ deals with the yin yang of Life. True Skepta, saying it exactly how it is.”

Ignorance Is Bliss is out 05/31 via Boy Better Know. Pre-order it here.