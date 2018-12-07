Snoop Dogg Has Some Supportive, Graphic Advice For Kevin Hart In The Wake Of His Oscars Hosting Fiasco

12.07.18 1 hour ago

Kevin Hart may currently be the object of ire for many since stepping down from his Oscars hosting gig, but he still has one person in his corner: Snoop Dogg. Snoop, who recently celebrated 25 years as a solo artist, made an Instagram post showing support for Kevin as he deals with the fall out of consequences from past homophobic tweets. After it was announced that Kevin would be hosting the movie awards ceremony in February, some of his past tweets resurfaced, including jokes about chiding his young son for playing with a dollhouse because “that’s gay” and someone looking “like a gay billboard for AIDS.”

Kevin Hart took to Instagram to deflect from the controversy, affirming his positivity and at first refusing to apologize for his jokes, even as he admitted growing from them. But he later apologized on Twitter for the “insensitive” jokes, then turned down the Oscar hosting gig to avoid being “a distraction.” Snoop feels like the circumstance wasn’t right. Relaxing and smoking in his room, he offered some words of advice to Hart:

Don’t trip, that ain’t our kind of sh*t anyways. Oscars? Yeah right, come do the BET Awards, cuz. Or Soul Train…You a comedian, crackin’ jokes…Kevin Hart, smoke a blunt. Tell the Academy to suck a dick or die trying. F*ck ’em. We still love you, n—a.

Snoop also added, “f*ck the Grammys too.”

