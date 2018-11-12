.@trvisXX is here for the first time tomorrow and you’re gonna enjoy it as much as I did. pic.twitter.com/iLMNuv0zAM — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 12, 2018

Travis Scott kicked off his Astroworld tour a few days ago, and it’s definitely an over-the-top affair. For example, he’s really playing on the amusement park aspect of the album in a big way by performing from an actual Ferris Wheel. It’s a production, but he had to shrink it down some when he visited Ellen and performed “Sicko Mode.”

The theme park attractions would have actually felt at home on Ellen, where Degeneres often plays games and has fun with her guests. Instead, he opted for a simple stage setup with a lot of flashing lights as he ran through an energetic performance of the Astroworld highlight. He didn’t bring Drake along, although Drake did stop by to perform the song with Scott at a recent Miami show.

Before his performance, he also chatted with Degeneres for a bit, and talked about being a first-time dad to Stormi Webster, his child with Kylie Jenner. He spoke about being in the delivery room, saying that Kris Jenner helped him keep his cool: “She held me down because it was so scary. But I cut the umbilical cord, and she held me down. Mama KJ, she’s the best.” He also added, “I never thought I could just love something so hard. It’s crazy.”

Watch Scott perform “Sicko Mode” and talk with Degeneres on Ellen above.

Astroworld is out now via Epic Records. Get it here.