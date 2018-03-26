Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Trouble stages a comeback with his “Bring It Back” video, released today.

About halfway through, the Atlanta rapper heads to a luxury hotel suite to meet new label boss Mike Will Made It and play this new song back to featured artist Drake, to his utter delight. They board a limo and stick their heads out the sunroof as they ride through a tony part of town to celebrate their newfound success together. But as his girl heads back to the strip club for yet another shift, and robberies ensue in other parts of town, Trouble’s new video hints at higher stakes — that a more dangerous past isn’t all that distant just yet.

Trouble has previously appeared in songs with Lupe Fiasco (“Chopper”), Young Thug (“Thief In The Night”) and YFN Lucci (“Key To The Streets”). But he had yet to gain substantial momentum with his music career after being slapped with multiple misdemeanor and felony charges in 2016. That changed only a few weeks ago, when Trouble announced that he signed to Mike Will’s Ear Drummer and Interscope Records. Last Friday, Trouble released his debut project off that deal, Edgewood, which features Drake on “Bring It Back” alongside The Weeknd, Quavo, Fetty Wap and more.