Getty Image

Vic Mensa has been on quite the roll over the last year. In 2017, the Chicago MC dropped his critically acclaimed debut album The Autobiography, produced by the legendary No ID, then hit the road opening for no less than Jay-Z in basketball arenas around the country on the latter’s 4:44 tour. Mensa appears primed to keep the ride going through the next year, and today unveiled his latest musical offering, a single titled “Reverse.”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

For “Reverse,” Mensa utilized the talents of two of the hottest musical artists in the world today, Bay-area rapper G-Eazy, who rolls through with a guest feature, and festival mainstay Marshmello, who produced the track. Over an ominous piano melody and frenetic trap beat, Mensa goes full-on braggadocios, bragging about hitting Ibiza while wearing Saint Laurent. He also throws in a shoutout to Jay-Z’s champagne Ace Of Spades — “Pour that Ace of Spades up, we don’t want no Merlot / Cop the coupe, drop the roof, hop out the top like I’m a turtle” — because it’s always wise to remember where your bread is buttered.

If you want to catch Vic Mensa live, the Chicago rapper is hitting the road for a short run this Summer. Check out the full slate of dates below.

06/08 — Toronto, ON @ Opera House

06/09 — Clio, MI @ High TImes Music Festival

06/11 — Kansas City, MO @ Voodoo @ Harrah’s

06/12 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

07/13 — Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

07/14 — Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Music Festival