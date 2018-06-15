G-Eazy, Yo Gotti, and YBN Nahmir Ball Out While Performing “1942” On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

06.15.18

G-Eazy, Yo Gotti, and newly-enrolled XXL Freshman YBN Nahmir performed “1942 ”last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The song is from the official soundtrack for Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving’s Uncle Drew movie, and the trio tried to electrify Kimmel’s stage like Kyrie does every night on the basketball hardwood. The trio played along with the theme of the film, performing on a basketball court alongside a scoreboard showing how much G-Eazy, Gotti, and Nahmir are running up the score.

They’re a formidable big three on “1942.” Kyrie’s Celtics are known as a young team on the rise – and Nahmir’s YBN crew is just that in the world of rap. Nahmir is the most known of the “Young Boss N—–s,” team, which also boasts talented rhymer YBN Cordae and YBN Almighty Jay. Nahmir is becoming well-known for melodic trap burners like “Rubbin Off Tha Paint” and “No Hook.”

“1942’s” thumping drums and catchy melody are right up his alley, and he showed out on the national stage. YBN started his part of the performance with a visual metaphor of his rise to fame, jumping out from the crowd – while sitting next to Cordae – and taking center stage. He had an undeniable boyish presence next to G-Eazy and Yo Gotti, but he held his own with raunchy rhymes that kept the vibes going. You can watch above.

