The Trailer For Kyrie Irving’s ‘Uncle Drew’ Is Here And Shaq Is A Karate Instructor With Kobe Jokes

04.26.18 1 hour ago

Kyrie Irving will spend his summer rehabbing from his most recent knee surgery to remove a screw that had gotten a bacterial infection. The Celtics hope their All-Star point guard will be back by the time training camp kicks off in the fall, but as always, timetables can change.

While Irving is working his way back to the court, his first starring role in a movie, Uncle Drew, will hit theaters on June 29. We’ve heard a lot about the movie and its All-Star cast of former NBA stars, but on Thursday, we got our first look at an official trailer for the film.

