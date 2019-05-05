Kyle Christy

The Wu-Tang Clan is getting celebrated and recognized in the community where they formed. An area of Staten Island has been officially re-named the “Wu-Tang Clan District.” City Council members joined with fans and the community for an official unveiling. The area has a mural commemorating the district and the special day.

Council Member @CMDebiRose, community leaders and Hip Hop fans celebrated the creation of the Wu-Tang Clan District Day and street renaming in the ParkHill / Stapleton section of Staten Island. pic.twitter.com/WClwsd3Stl — NYC Council (@NYCCouncil) May 5, 2019

In Staten Island, New York, on the corner of Targee Street and Vanderbilt Avenue, #WuTangClan's sign “Wu-Tang Clan District” was unveiled! … The group also received their own “Wu-Tang Clan Day" pic.twitter.com/HHcLm4hAwC — OooLaLaBlog.com (@OooLaLaBlog_) May 4, 2019

We officially have a Wu-Tang Clan District in the great borough of Shaolin! #StatenIsland #WuTang pic.twitter.com/4q0l7nhldG — Charles D. Fall (@Charlesdfall) May 4, 2019

The commemoration comes just a few months after the New York City Council unanimously passed the measure to re-name an area in a Staten Island neighborhood. “This is a great day where we have an opportunity to honor our own hometown heroes, the young men who put Staten Island on the map internationally,” said Debi Rose, councilwoman for the area. “They overcame all types of challenges, to not only become rap artist and hip-hop artist but to inspire and challenge the music world.”

Members of Wu-Tang attended the ceremony to express their gratitude to the community and meet fans. “The real value is in the love, to help you see all things clearly,” Cappadonna said in a speech. The group was awarded a framed proclamation of the name change.

It’s official: Shaolin is now home to the new Wu-Tang Clan District Thanks @CMDebiRose! And yeah, I had a fan moment when @GhostfaceKillah already knew me… So what?🤣#HipHopRaisedMe#HipHopHead#StatenIsland pic.twitter.com/3ks6pckgyz — Jumaane Williams (@JumaaneWilliams) May 4, 2019

Last December, the City Council also voted to make November 9th “Wu-Tang Clan Day” to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their iconic album Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers).