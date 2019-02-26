Kyle Christy

In 1993, Wu-Tang Clan changed hip-hop forever with their legendary debut album, Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). The group (RZA, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Masta Killa, and Cappadonna) linked up for a pair of concerts in January to commemorate the record, and now they’re taking the show on the road with a set of newly announced performances.

The group announced a 13-date US tour that will take them across the country between May and August, including stops in Boston, Chicago, Nashville, Atlantic City, and others. Furthermore, the band also added additional dates for their “Gods Of Rap” tour with De La Soul and Public Enemy. Initially, they only announced three UK dates, but now they’ll also be performing in Ireland, France, and in other places across Europe.