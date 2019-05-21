Getty Image

YG’s new album, 4Real 4Real, has seen some hiccups in the course of its rollout, but it looks like the determined Def Jam rapper finally has everything on track for a final release date. The “Go Loko” rapper shared the 4Real 4Real album cover on his social media, along with its imminent release date: May 24 — this Friday.

On the cover, YG’s obsession with the number four (his daughter just turned four years old four days ago, and he often shouts out the 400 block of his neighborhood) is evident and visually represented by four Polaroid snapsnots of the Compton rapper wearing a 4 Hunnid sweater and his now uniform shiny shoes. The words “In loving memory of Nipsey Hussle” are scrawled along the bottom of the cover, reflecting YG’s everlasting love for the late, great Crenshaw rapper whose death precipitated the first of 4Real 4Real‘s multiple delays.

Meanwhile, YG’s rollout continues with catchy singles like “Go Loko” and “Stop Snitchin” as he prepares for the release of his final album on Def Jam. He’s also announced his intent to follow-up this album as soon as possible with his new recording process.

4Real 4Real is due for release this Friday, May 24 via Def Jam Recordings.