YG Had A Surprise Album Planned But Decided To Delay It Following Nipsey Hussle’s Death

04.03.19 55 mins ago

The sudden and tragic death of Nipsey Hussle on Sunday has weighed heavy on the hearts of many, from members of his community to NBA Stars. Few places are probably feeling the weight of the loss of Hussle as hard as the Los Angeles rap community. On Wednesday, YG — a fellow beacon of L.A. hip hop and one of Hussle’s oldest collaborators — paid his respects to the late rapper and revealed some surprising news.

“I was dropping a Surprise album April 12th. But man. Now that we gotta deal with Big bro goin to heaven I will not drop the album this month,” the Compton rapper wrote. YG, whose most recent record Stay Dangerous was released last August, had collaborated on a number of songs with Hussle over the last decade. In the summer of 2016, the pair teamed up for “FDT,” an anti-Trump anthem that became a rallying cry for many in pre-election months. The two rappers teamed up again for “Last Time That I Checc’d,” the second single off of Hussle’s Grammy-nominated album Victory Lap.

YG concluded his tweet by telling fans that he would be pushing his forthcoming album to May and sending one more salute to his old friend. “LONG LIVE @NipseyHussle my brother from the other color!”

