Rapper Young Nudy Has Been Released On $100K Bail After Being Arrested Alongside 21 Savage

02.19.19 7 mins ago

Getty Image

Atlanta rapper Young Nudy, who was arrested with his cousin 21 Savage weeks ago, will finally be granted $100,000 bond a week after Savage’s own release from ICE custody. While Savage racked up the majority of the headlines due to the revelation of his illegal resident status and his greater name recognition due to hits like “A Lot” and “Bank Account,” authorities contended that the arrest originally only targeted Nudy for a two-year-old arrest warrant.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Nudy was arrested by DeKalb County police and Bureau Of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms And Explosives (ATF) agents while leaving The Atrium Event Center on Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain at around 3am on charges of aggravated assault for allegedly shooting another man in the thigh and buttock in 2017.

The Fader previously reported that Nudy’s lawyer, W. Scott Smith, called the arrest a case of mistaken identity in a statement, saying: “Young Nudy’s legal team is working closely with law enforcement to ensure this case does not get blown out of proportion. Young Nudy is taking these charges very seriously. Had law enforcement contacted us directly we would have voluntarily surrendered, but Young Nudy was arrested shortly after a performance Saturday night.”

Meanwhile, 21 Savage was the focus of much of the media attention surrounding the arrest when it was discovered that he is technically a citizen of the UK, leading to jokes at his expense and a long stay in ICE detention. He was released on bond one week ago and still faces the possibility of deportation.

TAGS21 SavageYoung Nudy

