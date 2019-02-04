Getty Image

A year from now, people looking back on February 3, 2019 will remember it most for the Super Bowl game between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams. In the music world, though, today is a day of multiple noteworthy stories. During the halftime show, Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine tore his shirt off, and SpongeBob Squarepants curmudgeon Squidward introduced Travis Scott, but something pretty significant happened before the game too. Hours before kickoff, it was reported that 21 Savage had been arrested by Immigration And Customs Enforcement (ICE), who said the rapper “is unlawfully present in the US and also a convicted felon.”

In a statement, ICE referred to Savage as an “unlawfully present United Kingdom national”; 21 Savage claims Atlanta as his home, but it has previously been indicated that he was actually born in Dominica, a territory of the United Kingdom. Earlier today, Savage’s attorney said, “We are working diligently to get Mr. Abraham-Joseph out of detention while we work with authorities to clear up any misunderstanding.” In the meantime, Twitter has gotten to work and made a bunch of memes imagining Savage as a British rapper.

The internet came through once again with some big laughs, so check out some of the best tweets below.

“5 foot 5 she my ride or die” – 21 Savage pic.twitter.com/0gpkXWJmRw — Mark AZ (@markazbeats) February 4, 2019