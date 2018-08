Shopping GOOP: 10 ridiculous things Gwyneth Paltrow is trying to sell you

A lot of people seem to have an opinion on most hated person most beautiful person , Gwyneth Paltrow – and I”m no exception. My opinion is that somewhere deep inside her well-toned core, once you exfoliate past layers and layers of lifelong privilege, you will find a relatively decent human being. I genuinely believe that the intention behind Gwyneth”s lifestyle newsletter/burgeoning linen-and-quinoa empire GOOP is to offer helpful and friendly advice. (If you aren’t familiar with GOOP, I recommend spending a little time with the journal section .) But Gwyneth is just so fundamentally out of touch with reality that she believes what the average person needs most to maintain a healthy lifestyle is a private session with the world”s foremost Pilates expert or a $125 bottle of extra extra extra virgin olive oil — and not, say, access to health insurance.